Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management cut its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,150 shares during the quarter. Coursera comprises 1.3% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 0.27% of Coursera worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $193,539,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $137,723,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,947,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after buying an additional 1,437,805 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 43.2% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,351,000 after buying an additional 750,946 shares during the period. Finally, Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 2,124.6% in the first quarter. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania now owns 642,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,813,000 after buying an additional 614,020 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coursera from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

COUR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,505. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Coursera had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $538,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,350,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,086,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $538,098.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,786.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

