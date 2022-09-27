Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading Up 5.7%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.39 and last traded at $69.37. Approximately 18,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,236,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CROX. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Crocs Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

