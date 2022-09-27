CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Stock Price Down 1.6%

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 1,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 390,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital lowered CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CS Disco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.54.

The company has a market cap of $566.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,439,912.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,065,658.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,671.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CS Disco by 619.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CS Disco by 30.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 93,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CS Disco by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CS Disco by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

