CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 40330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.85 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CubicFarm Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$25.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

