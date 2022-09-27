CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.4% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

CVS traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $97.82. 121,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,221. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average is $99.15. The company has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

