Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRKTF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Darktrace from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Darktrace in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Darktrace in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Darktrace from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 450 ($5.44) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

Darktrace Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTC:DRKTF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,676. Darktrace has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

