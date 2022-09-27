Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Short Interest Update

Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, an increase of 1,226.7% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,885,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Decentral Life Stock Performance

WDLF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 5,536,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,992,943. Decentral Life has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get Decentral Life alerts:

Decentral Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Decentral Life, Inc, a social network and e-commerce technology company, develops custom networks to be used to connect business professionals and consumers. It licenses Social Life Network Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. The company's blockchain ecosystem rewards social networking users for creating their own private and secure social experience with world decentral life tokens that are minted through their social networking activity.

Receive News & Ratings for Decentral Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decentral Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.