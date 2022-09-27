Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.56. Approximately 36,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,402,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delek US to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Delek US Stock Up 7.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,273,000 after buying an additional 446,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 8.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,180,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after buying an additional 401,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Delek US by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after buying an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Delek US by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,488,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,030,000 after buying an additional 249,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Delek US by 50.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,408,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,421,000 after buying an additional 807,117 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

