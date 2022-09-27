Dempze Nancy E Buys 493 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for 2.1% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $4.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.74. 33,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.30. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

