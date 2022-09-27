Dempze Nancy E Cuts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dempze Nancy E decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Puzo Michael J lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 11,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 8,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Illumina stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $185.18. 48,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $431.11. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3,143.81 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Activity at Illumina
In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.27.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
