Dempze Nancy E Cuts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dempze Nancy E decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Puzo Michael J lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 11,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 8,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $185.18. 48,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $431.11. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3,143.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.27.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

