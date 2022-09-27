Dempze Nancy E Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.23. 59,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $82.92 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.51.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,865.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,865.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.