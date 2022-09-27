Dempze Nancy E Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Dempze Nancy E decreased its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up 3.1% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $1,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.15. 448,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,882. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $106.67 and a 52 week high of $141.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

