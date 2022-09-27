Dempze Nancy E Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dempze Nancy E lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 3.8% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Danaher by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Danaher by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after acquiring an additional 994,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE DHR traded down $4.57 on Tuesday, reaching $258.09. The stock had a trading volume of 67,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,333. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $187.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.75.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

