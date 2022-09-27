DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Several analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,197,694,000 after buying an additional 477,563 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 536,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after buying an additional 321,674 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,912,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after buying an additional 181,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

