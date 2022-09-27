DeRace 24-Hour Volume Reaches $126,531.00 (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, DeRace has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. DeRace has a total market cap of $28.57 million and $126,531.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeRace coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeRace Profile

DeRace was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeRace is www.derace.io.

DeRace Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeRace is a decentralized blockchain-based racehorse platform that joins millions of racehorse enthusiasts in a community where users can buy and breed NFT horses, bet on real-time horse races, and host races on their own hippodromes for actual profit.The DeRace Coin (DERC) is an ERC20-compliant cryptographic token that can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain just like Ether. It is both a DeRace platform currency and an independent store of value for players and investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeRace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeRace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

