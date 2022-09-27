DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Up 392.9% in September

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 392.9% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $4.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

