Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

FANG traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.60. The company had a trading volume of 56,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,040. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.80.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.