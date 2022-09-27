DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. 98,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,670. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.