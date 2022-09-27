DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.08 and last traded at $108.78. Approximately 68,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,372,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 7.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.20.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

