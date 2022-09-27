DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Trading Up 6.4%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.08 and last traded at $108.78. Approximately 68,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,372,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 7.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,734,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

