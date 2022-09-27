DigixDAO (DGD) Price Hits $209.47 on Exchanges

DigixDAO (DGD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $15.47 million and $1,748.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $209.47 or 0.01051423 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,874 coins. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

