Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Up 509.7% in September

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 509.7% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ DHCNL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,444. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09.

