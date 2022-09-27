DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. 4,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,519. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

