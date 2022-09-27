Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $21,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after buying an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $547,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DG stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.73. 38,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,312. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,422 shares of company stock valued at $66,271,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.