Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.37% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of PLOW traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $28.42. 49,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $45.66.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

