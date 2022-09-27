Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.78

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 2955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $635.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.20%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.