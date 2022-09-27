DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Alan Johnson Buys 12,596 Shares

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) insider Alan Johnson bought 12,596 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £33,001.52 ($39,876.17).

DS Smith Stock Performance

DS Smith stock traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 264 ($3.19). 4,580,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 277.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 296.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. The company has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 1,292.00. DS Smith Plc has a one year low of GBX 253.40 ($3.06) and a one year high of GBX 422.80 ($5.11).

Get DS Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 378 ($4.57) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on DS Smith from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 415 ($5.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 436.60 ($5.28).

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Featured Articles

