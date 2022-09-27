Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 28th. Analysts expect Duckhorn Portfolio to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

NAPA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

