DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after acquiring an additional 490,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.69. 113,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,409. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

