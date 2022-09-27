Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DND. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price objective on Dye & Durham and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dye & Durham has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.50.

Shares of DND stock traded up C$1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 507,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,025. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$11.88 and a one year high of C$50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

