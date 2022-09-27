E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) to Issue $2.50 Quarterly Dividend

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

E-L Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE ELF opened at C$890.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. E-L Financial has a 12 month low of C$780.01 and a 12 month high of C$948.95. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$872.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$860.19.

Get E-L Financial alerts:

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The insurance provider reported C($123.75) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($1,073.73) million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that E-L Financial will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

E-L Financial Company Profile

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.