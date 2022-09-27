E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

ETWO stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $160.38 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $198,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,176.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $550,295. Insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in E2open Parent by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

