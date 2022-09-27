Econ Financial Services Corp Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Econ Financial Services Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,077,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,766. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.35. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

