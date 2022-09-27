Econ Financial Services Corp Increases Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDV. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 63,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 258,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 28,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 4.7 %

IDV traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.78. 1,774,892 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.