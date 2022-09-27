Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $423,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.41. 146,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.59. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $291.49 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

