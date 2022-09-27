Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases Shares of 1,030 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.69.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.69. 26,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,675. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.05. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

