Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 26,588 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Econ Financial Services Corp lowered its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,588 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Camping World worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Camping World Price Performance

NYSE:CWH traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.41. 15,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.72. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $46.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

