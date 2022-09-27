Econ Financial Services Corp Takes $2.30 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,181,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,411,000 after buying an additional 309,026 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 79,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 36,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,294. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $85.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

