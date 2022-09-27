Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Elanor Commercial Property Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Elanor Commercial Property Fund Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.
About Elanor Commercial Property Fund
