Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Short Interest Update

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 671.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,342 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Embark Technology Price Performance

Shares of EMBKW stock remained flat at $0.08 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10. Embark Technology has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

