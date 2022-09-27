Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $223.47 million-$225.81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.35 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.79 EPS.

Shares of DAVA stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.94. 12,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,706. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.31. Endava has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Endava by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Endava by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Endava by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Endava by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Endava by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

