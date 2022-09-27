Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of GBP 0.50-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 191-193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.13 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.79 EPS.
Endava Stock Performance
Shares of DAVA stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.28. 8,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,706. Endava has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.67.
Institutional Trading of Endava
Endava Company Profile
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
