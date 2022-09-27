Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of GBP 0.50-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 191-193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.13 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.79 EPS.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of DAVA stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.28. 8,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,706. Endava has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Institutional Trading of Endava

Endava Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 61.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth $363,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

