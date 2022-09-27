Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,538,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 35,261,555 shares.The stock last traded at $70.50 and had previously closed at $68.75.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85.

Institutional Trading of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,191.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,522,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,941 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8,610.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,709,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655,097 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,070.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,252,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,474,000 after buying an additional 4,056,432 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,168,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 933,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,744,000 after buying an additional 2,119,666 shares during the period.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

