EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69. 54,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,925,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 26,409 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 330,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 17,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

