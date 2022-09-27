Equalizer 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $49,870.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Equalizer has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $49,870.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Equalizer’s official website is equalizer.finance/#firstPage.

Buying and Selling Equalizer

According to CryptoCompare, “Equalizer represents a flash lending marketplace, bringing together liquidity providers and borrowers. It incentivizes liquidity providers by offering them passive income for the same token they have provided as liquidity and giving them Equalizer governance tokens proportional to their funds and the lending duration. The borrowers (or arbitrageurs) have access to a plethora of highly liquid tokens.The Equalizer platform is governed through the DAO formed by the token holders. It's building an instant governance system with the near real-time implementation of voting results encoded in the platform. All votes will be made on-chain and the platform will be driven by a fully decentralized governance system.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.