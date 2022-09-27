Equillium Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,491 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 20,314% compared to the typical daily volume of 22 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,009,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equillium by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,749 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the first quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equillium by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQ shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Equillium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Equillium from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Equillium Trading Up 19.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

