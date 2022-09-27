Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Down 96.3% in September

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the August 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eramet Price Performance

Shares of ERMAY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. Eramet has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

About Eramet

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company worldwide. The company extracts and processes manganese ore, nickel ore, and mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, high purity nickel metal, nickel salts, nickel and cobalt chlorides, nickel carbonate, nickel ferroalloys, and other metallic salts used in stainless steel, catalysis and pigments, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, fertilizers, pigments, different reagents, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

