Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Down 96.3% in September

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the August 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eramet Price Performance
Shares of ERMAY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. Eramet has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.68.
About Eramet
