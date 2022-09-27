Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.74

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 243150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Several research analysts have commented on EBKDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($38.78) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 20.35%. Analysts predict that Erste Group Bank AG will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

