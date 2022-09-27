ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.23

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.23 and last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 4699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

