Eska Trading 26.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ESK)

Eska (ESK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Eska coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Eska has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. Eska has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011010 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Eska Coin Profile
Eska (ESK) is a coin. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eska’s official website is eskacoin.com.
Eska Coin Trading
